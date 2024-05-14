Gehlot Launches Veiled Attack On Pilot For Saying He Wasn't Invited To Campaign In Jalore

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 14 (IANS) The tussle between ex-Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former Deputy Sachin Pilot came to the fore once again on Tuesday after the former launched a veiled attack on the latter without taking his name for saying that he wasn't invited to Jalore for campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections.

Answering a question recently on why he did not campaign in Jalore, Pilot said that he was not invited.

Gehlot, while speaking to the media in UP's Amethi on Tuesday, said,“No one should make such comments during elections. One shouldn't say 'stupid' things such as 'I was not called...' Such a statement was not required."

Gehlot also said that Priyanka Gandhi came for campaigning in Jalore-Sirohi.

"Had he come along, he would have been accorded a warm welcome. I was invited to campaign in support of Anil Chopra in the Jaipur Rural seat. He spoke to my OSD. However, my programme could not be rescheduled. Now if I say that I was not invited by Anil Chopra, it will not look decent. Such statements would have sent a wrong message to the public that Gehlot did not come because he was not invited," the senior Congress leader said.

It needs to be mentioned here that Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot is contesting from Jalore on a Congress ticket.

In 2019, Vaibhav Gehlot had unsuccessfully contested from Jodhpur against BJP's Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.