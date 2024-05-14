Emirates Stadium Set To Become Home Ground For Arsenal Women’S Team

(MENAFN- IANS) London, May 14 (IANS) The Arsenal women's team has announced that they will play the majority of their games at the Emirates Stadium from the 2024/24 Women's Super League season onwards. This is a huge step-up for women's football which has seen a sudden growth in support in recent seasons. The club has had an average attendance of 32,618 so far this season.

“For almost four decades, we've been at the forefront of the women's game. We've recently seen extraordinary growth in supporters coming to Emirates Stadium for games held here, which include two complete sell-outs this season.

"The next step in our journey is to make Emirates Stadium our main home for Arsenal Women. We're looking forward to giving more supporters the chance to watch our women's team play.

"This is part of a collective drive across the club to take the women's game forward and support sustainable growth of the game so it can thrive in the long term,” read a statement by Arsenal FC Chief Executive Officer, Vinai Venkateshan.

This change will see the team play eight of the eleven home fixtures at the Emirates alongside three UEFA Champions League fixtures given that the team qualifies for the competition. Besides this all home-games including three WSL matches and the domestic tournaments will be played at their previous home ground, the Mangata Pay UK Stadium also known as Meadow Park.

“There's a great passion for our women's team right across our club. We are one club, with a vision to win major trophies across our men's and women's teams. This move supports this ambition, and we can't wait to continue this amazing journey with our supporters,” added the club's beloved sporting director, Edu Gaspar.