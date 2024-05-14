EV & EV-Adjacent Shares On The Move To Continue Monday's Success

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A California-based vehicle-tech company is on the move so far during Tuesday's premarket following yesterday's rally off of President Biden's indication that tariff increases on Chinese EVs will likely occur at some point.

Whether or not this has an immediate impact on related equities, it's clear that traders are making the assumption that it'll boost certain U.S. companies' prospects as shares of many EV and EV-adjacent companies are on the move.

Traders are particularly interested in shares of %FaradayFutureIntelligentElectric (Nasdaq: $FFIE) as they're currently willing to buy shares at $0.0908/share (+48.85% implied open for sellers) at the time of writing. It should be an exciting session for this micro cap!

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc is a global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. It is poised to break the boundaries between the Internet, IT, creative, and auto industries with product and service offerings that integrate new energy, AI, Internet, and sharing models. FF 91 is its first production vehicle and flagship model.