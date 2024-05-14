Top News Today: PM Modi's Nomination Filing, Bharti Airtel Q4 Results, Delhi Bomb Scare, More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Like any typical day in India, May 14 unfolded with its usual array of news events, controversies, and unfortunate incidents. There has been a massive fire at Delhi ITO, PM Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, Bharti Airtel released its Q4 results and police is looking for Bhavesh Bhinde, the director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd which owned 120×120 hoarding in Ghatkopar area. There is more, let's look at some of the major news makers of the day:BHARTI AIRTEL Q4 RESULTS:Telecom giant Bharti Airtel announced its fourth quarterly results on Wednesday, May 14. The telecom company witnessed a 31 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,072 crore, versus ₹3,006 crore same period a year ago. The profit significantly fell short of Street estimates, with the figure hovering around ₹3,274 crore. Click here to read morePM MODI FILES NOMINATION IN VARANASIAccompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14. Varanasi, the seat that PM Modi has won twice, will go to polls in the final phase of the General Elections on June 1. Modi will contest against Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajai Rai and Bahujan Samajwadi Party's (BSP) Athar Ali Lari. In the 2019 poll, Modi won the seat by nearly 4.8 lakh votes, a big jump from the 3.72 lakh winning margin in 2014. Read hereFIRE AT DELHI ITO BUILDINGA fire erupted inside the Income Tax CR Building in the ITO area on Tuesday, officials from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. They confirmed the safe rescue of seven individuals, comprising five men and two women. Additionally, one person who sustained minor injuries was taken to a nearby hospital, as stated by the DFS. One person has died in the fire. To read more, click here MP JAYANT SINHA'S SON JOINS CONGRESSAashir Sinha, son of former Union minister and BJP MP Jayant Sinha, made a significant move by joining the Congress in Jharkhand on Monday, dealing a major blow to the BJP during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Aashir Sinha is also the grandson of former Union minister Yashwant Sinha. Aashir Sinha joined the Jharkhand Congress in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Hindustan reported on Monday. Click here for the whole report SCARE IN DELHI AGAINDays after multiple schools and hospitals in the national capital received bombing threats over emails, Delhi's Tihar Jail, too, received a threat call. The administration has informed the Delhi Police about the bomb threat, prison officials have said. Read here for moreCASE AGAINST BHAVESH BHINDEA case has been registered against Bhavesh Bhinde, the director Ego Media Private Limited that erected the illegal hoarding in Ghatkopar. as many as 14 people were killed after it collapsed during Mumbai storm. Bhavesh Bhinde is absconding and his phone is reportedly switched off. Click here for more

