Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Explains Why He Doesn't Want Kids, Netizens Draw Battle Lines

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Zerodha's co-founder Nikhil Kamath made headlines with his recent remarks on parenthood and explained why he doesn't want to have kids. His remarks quickly went viral across social media platforms and generated a mixed response with some people questioning his experience on the subject, while others supporting his philosophical understanding.“This is also partly why I don't have kids. I'm going to ruin 18-20 years of my life babysitting this child and then if luck serves me right, the reverse will happen at some point. What if he says 'scr** you' at 18 and leave anyway,\" Nikhil Kamath was quoted as saying by NDTV.“I think we all feel that we are more important than we are... you are born and you die like every other animal on the planet and then you are gone and nobody remembers anybody. What's the point in being remembered (after death)? I feel like you should come, you should live well, you should be nice to the people you meet in your life,” he added, giving philosophical tone to his opinion's how netizens reactedNikhil Kamath's remarks drew mixed response from the internet with people divided over the issue. While some understood his larger point and reacted positively to the comments, the others were quick to call his views as 'fringe.'“Nikhil Kamath is a stupid person's idea of a smart person. Just because he's a billionaire he must be intelligent is flawed logic, or what NNT calls fooled by randomness. Millions come mostly through hardworking, billions mostly through luck,” one user said.

“Safe to assume that there is no need to take Nikhil Kamath's views about future generations and inheritance seriously. He has very fringe views on family, inheritance, and leaving behind a legacy. I know that video of his (supporting an inheritance tax) was old but still,” a second user said while questioning his opinion on other issues as well.

“W0ke of another level ! He names responsibility & the most beautiful phase of life as sheer wastage of time ! Zero-dha is rightly named,” another user opined.

While a lot of the reactions looked negative, Nikhil Kamath's remarks did gather some support with people understanding his point of view. One said,“full support to nikhil kamath here.”“Nikhil Kamath spilling some truth about kids,” another user said.

“These days lots of youth hv same mindset...maybe due to lack of money or unemployment But Nikhil Kamath is billionaire still he say Marriage & having kids is wasting of time,” one user said.

“Billionaires not having kids is great for the society as the concentration of wealth within a single family will not continue and most of them tend to do philanthropy more freely,” one user commented touching a totally different angle.



