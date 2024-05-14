Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Fury Gold Mines Limited

5/14/2024 - 10:06 AM EST - Forsys Metals Corp. : Provides an update for the Company's Norasa Uranium project which comprises the deposits of Valencia Main and East, under Mining Licence (ML-149) and Namibplaas under EPL-3638, (ML-251 pending). Forsys Metals Corp. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $0.89.









