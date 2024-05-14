(MENAFN- Baystreet) Walmart Lays off Some Managers, Relocates Others

Undiscovered Stocks: Lumentum, Fabrinet, and Good YearChevron Was The Most Shorted U.S. Stock In AprilWatch These Stocks: Home Depot, Alibaba, Sony, and MoreMeme Stocks Surge As Market Craze Returns Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Home Depot Posts Mixed Results As Consumers Pullback Spending

Retailer The Home Depot (HD) has reported mixed first-quarter financial results as consumers continue to reign in spending and postpone big purchases such as appliances and remodels.

Home Depot posted Q1 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63 U.S., which topped Wall Street forecasts of $3.60 U.S.

However, the company announced revenue of $36.42 billion U.S., which fell short of analyst estimates of $36.66 billion U.S. Sales were down 2.8% from a year earlier.

The results were attributed to higher interest rates that have led shoppers to pullback on their discretionary spending.

Despite the mixed earnings report, Home Depot reaffirmed its full-year guidance, saying it still expects sales to grow about 1%.

Home Depot is also struggling with a difficult housing market due to high interest rates charged on mortgages and a decline in do-it-yourself renovations.

About half of Home Depot's annual revenue comes from do-it-yourself home improvement projects, while the other half comes from professional contractors.

In recent quarters, Home Depot has seen consumers buy fewer big-ticket items, notably appliances, and take on more modest home improvement projects, a trend that continued in Q1.

Customer transactions declined 1% to 386.8 million and the average ticket price fell 1.3% to $90.68 U.S. during the January through March quarter.

The current situation has led Home Depot to pivot to a new strategy that's focused on sales to professional contractors and construction companies.

In March, Home Depot announced that it is acquiring SRS Distribution, a privately held distributor of roofing, landscaping, and pool supplies, for $18.25 billion U.S. It is the largest acquisition in Home Depot's history.

The stock of Home Depot has risen 18% in the last 12 months to trade at $340.96 U.S. per share.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks