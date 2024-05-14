(MENAFN- Baystreet) Walmart Lays off Some Managers, Relocates Others
Undiscovered Stocks: Lumentum, Fabrinet, and Good Year
Chevron Was The Most Shorted U.S. Stock In April
Watch These Stocks: Home Depot, Alibaba, Sony, and More
Meme Stocks Surge As Market Craze Returns Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Home Depot Posts Mixed Results As Consumers Pullback Spending
Retailer The Home Depot (HD) has reported mixed first-quarter financial results as consumers continue to reign in spending and postpone big purchases such as appliances and remodels.
Home Depot posted Q1 earnings per share (EPS) of $3.63 U.S., which topped Wall Street forecasts of $3.60 U.S.
However, the company announced revenue of $36.42 billion U.S., which fell short of analyst estimates of $36.66 billion U.S. Sales were down 2.8% from a year earlier.
The results were attributed to higher interest rates that have led shoppers to pullback on their discretionary spending.
Despite the mixed earnings report, Home Depot reaffirmed its full-year guidance, saying it still expects sales to grow about 1%.
Home Depot is also struggling with a difficult housing market due to high interest rates charged on mortgages and a decline in do-it-yourself renovations.
About half of Home Depot's annual revenue comes from do-it-yourself home improvement projects, while the other half comes from professional contractors.
In recent quarters, Home Depot has seen consumers buy fewer big-ticket items, notably appliances, and take on more modest home improvement projects, a trend that continued in Q1.
Customer transactions declined 1% to 386.8 million and the average ticket price fell 1.3% to $90.68 U.S. during the January through March quarter.
The current situation has led Home Depot to pivot to a new strategy that's focused on sales to professional contractors and construction companies.
In March, Home Depot announced that it is acquiring SRS Distribution, a privately held distributor of roofing, landscaping, and pool supplies, for $18.25 billion U.S. It is the largest acquisition in Home Depot's history.
The stock of Home Depot has risen 18% in the last 12 months to trade at $340.96 U.S. per share.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN14052024000212011056ID1108211428
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.