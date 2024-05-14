(MENAFN- Baystreet) Alphabet To Focus On A.I. At Developer's Conference
Alibaba's Stock Falls 5% On Disappointing Earnings
Shopify Crashes After Earnings: Should You Buy the Stock?
Apple's Product Event: Good or Bad?
SunCar Jumps on Latest News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Synlogic Flat on Q1 Numbers Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) waned Tuesday, after reporting financial results for the first quarter 2024.
As of March 31, 2024 Synlogic had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term marketable securities of $32.3 million.
Revenue was $0.01 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $0.2 million for the corresponding period in 2023.
Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was related to a material transfer agreement and revenue for the corresponding period in 2023 was associated with the prior research collaboration with Roche. Research and development expenses were $7.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $12.5 million for the corresponding period in 2023.
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $2.9 million compared to $4.0 million for the corresponding period in 2023. Restructuring and other charges were $28.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as a result of the Company's decision in February 2024 to discontinue Synpheny-3, its pivotal study of labafenogene marselecobac (SYNB1934) in phenylketonuria (PKU) and evaluate strategic options for the Company.
For the three months ended March 31, 2024 Synlogic reported a consolidated net loss of $31.6 million, or $2.60 per share, compared to a consolidated net loss of $15.6 million, or $3.39 per share, for the corresponding period in 2023.
SYBX dipped four cents, or 2.2%, to $1.76.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN14052024000212011056ID1108211419
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.