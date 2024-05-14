(MENAFN- Baystreet) Alphabet To Focus On A.I. At Developer's Conference

Alibaba's Stock Falls 5% On Disappointing EarningsShopify Crashes After Earnings: Should You Buy the Stock?Apple's Product Event: Good or Bad?SunCar Jumps on Latest News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, May 14, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Synlogic Flat on Q1 Numbers Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) waned Tuesday, after reporting financial results for the first quarter 2024.As of March 31, 2024 Synlogic had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term marketable securities of $32.3 million.Revenue was $0.01 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $0.2 million for the corresponding period in 2023.Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was related to a material transfer agreement and revenue for the corresponding period in 2023 was associated with the prior research collaboration with Roche. Research and development expenses were $7.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $12.5 million for the corresponding period in 2023.General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $2.9 million compared to $4.0 million for the corresponding period in 2023. Restructuring and other charges were $28.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, as a result of the Company's decision in February 2024 to discontinue Synpheny-3, its pivotal study of labafenogene marselecobac (SYNB1934) in phenylketonuria (PKU) and evaluate strategic options for the Company.For the three months ended March 31, 2024 Synlogic reported a consolidated net loss of $31.6 million, or $2.60 per share, compared to a consolidated net loss of $15.6 million, or $3.39 per share, for the corresponding period in 2023.SYBX dipped four cents, or 2.2%, to $1.76.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks