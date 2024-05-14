BIS: Iran's deposits with foreign banks surpass USD13B

(MENAFN) The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has reported that Iran's aggregate deposits held with foreign banks and financial institutions have surpassed the USD13 billion mark. According to a recent disclosure by Tasnim News Agency, Iran's financial engagements with foreign banking entities recorded a noteworthy 10 percent upsurge during the fourth quarter of 2023.



In its most recent release, the BIS has revealed that Iran's deposits with foreign financial institutions and banks stood at USD13.143 billion by the conclusion of the fourth quarter of 2023. This figure reflects a significant increase of USD1.148 billion compared to the corresponding period in 2022, indicating a commendable nine percent escalation.



Furthermore, the report delineates that Iran's comprehensive financial dealings with foreign banks and financial institutions during the fourth quarter of 2023 exceeded USD14.140 billion, showcasing a remarkable 10 percent expansion vis-à-vis the preceding quarter of the same year. For the third quarter of 2023, Iran's total foreign transactions with foreign banks and financial institutions amounted to USD12.832 billion, as per the findings outlined in the report.



It is noteworthy that the Bank for International Settlements, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, periodically publishes reports titled "International Banking and Financial Market Developments," with four releases annually.

MENAFN14052024000045015839ID1108211404