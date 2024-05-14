National Guard Spokesman: Enemy Reduces Use Of Armored Vehicles In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hostilities in the areas of settlements on the border of the Kharkiv region have been active in

the past day.

Ruslan Muzychuk, a spokesman for the National Guard, said this on Ukrainian television,

Ukrinform reports.

“Here we involve our National Guard special forces and our Omega units. The main tasks of these units are counter-strike actions, counter-sabotage actions, i.e. countering the advance of sabotage and reconnaissance groups. These are also units of striking unmanned aerial vehicles that use drones to work out quite effectively on enemy armor,” said Muzychuk.

According to him, Russian troops are using significantly fewer armored vehicles in the direction of the Kharkiv region border area compared to May 10 and 11. Also, enemy infantry groups are trying to gain a foothold, creating certain prerequisites for the advance of their units. However, the work of the Ukrainian Special Forces units allows the Ukrainian defenders to destroy the enemy. In particular, this is due to the snipers of the Omega unit.

"Work has now begun to destroy the ammunition depots because the enemy is trying to accumulate ammunition depots in some areas," the spokesman added.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia likely plans to stretch the defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as much as possible and to demoralize Ukrainians.

