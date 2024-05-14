Justice Minister, German Envoy Talk Legal Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) - Minister of Justice, Dr. Ahmed Ziyadat, on Tuesday received German Ambassador to Jordan, Dr. Bertram von Moltke.Ziyadat congratulated the ambassador on his appointment as German ambassador to Jordan, wishing him success during his tenure.The minister also stressed "deep-rooted" bilateral relations, lauding "advanced" level of joint legal cooperation.Additionally, the minister stressed the importance of joint cooperation and ways to strengthen steps that serve justice sector and rule of law.Ziyadat referred to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Jordanian and German Ministries of Justice regarding legal and judicial cooperation in 2022.For his part, the German envoy expressed hope to increase mutual legal cooperation and maintain coordination in various fields.