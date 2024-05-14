Biden administration increases tariffs on USD18B of Chinese imports

(MENAFN) In a move that could potentially spark a new trade war with Beijing, the Biden administration announced on Tuesday an increase in tariffs on USD18 billion worth of Chinese imports. This decision, as stated by the White House, aims to "protect American workers and businesses." The administration highlighted China's "unfair trade practices" related to technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation, which it claims are harming American industries. According to the statement, Beijing is accused of "flooding global markets with artificially low-priced exports," creating an uneven playing field for American companies.



The administration specifically targeted several key sectors with these new tariffs. On semiconductors, a critical component in modern technology, the statement revealed that the tariff rate will be raised from 25 percent to 50 percent by 2025. This significant increase is part of a broader effort to shield American semiconductor manufacturers from unfair competition. Additionally, tariffs on China's electric vehicles are set to see a substantial hike, with rates increasing from 25 percent to 100 percent this year. This move is intended to curb the influx of low-priced electric vehicles from China that, according to the administration, undercuts the American market.



Furthermore, the White House detailed that the tariff rate on lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles will also be increased, jumping from 7.5 percent to 25 percent within the year. This step is aimed at protecting the burgeoning domestic market for electric vehicle components, ensuring that American manufacturers are not disadvantaged by cheaper Chinese imports. Overall, these measures are part of a broader strategy to address what the Biden administration views as systematic trade imbalances and unfair practices by China, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding American economic interests.

