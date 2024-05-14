UFC RETURNS TO PARIS FOR THIRD-CONSECUTIVE YEAR ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

(MENAFN- mslgroup) UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organisation, today confirmed its return to Paris, France, on Saturday 28 September, at the Accor Arena. The landmark event will be UFC’s third card in the market since its inaugural event in 2022, hosted in coordination with Fédération Française de Boxe (FFB).



Tickets will go on general sale at 10 a.m. CEST on Friday, July 5, via Accor Arena. Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets early at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, whilst those who registered their interest early in this event will gain access at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 4.



“We are returning to Paris for the third straight year,” said UFC President and CEO, Dana White. “This is another one of those destinations that I would have to tell fans if you’ve never been to a fight in Paris, you should probably order your tickets now. See you there in September!”

French MMA continues to reach new heights as local athletes climb the ranks with Nice’s no.2 ranked UFC women’s flyweight, Manon Fiorot, establishing herself as one of the main contenders in the division with convincing wins over Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield.

After a meteoric rise in the lightweight division, Benoît Saint-Denis is looking to rebound from a challenging bout against former interim champion Dustin Poirier at UFC® 299. Meanwhile, fan favourite Ciryl Gane, who defeated Serghei Spivac in front of an elated home crowd last year, stands ready for his next opponent. Last but not least, Nassourdine Imavov cemented his status as a top challenger in the middleweight division with a decisive win over Roman Dolidze.

Fans are advised to register their interest for the event early via UFC.com/Paris to secure their tickets in advance and to follow @UFCFRA on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest updates.

VIP Experience packages will be available soon via On Location, UFC’s Official VIP Experience Provider. Enjoy exclusive access with an official ticket package that can feature premium seating, VIP access to weigh-ins, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with UFC athletes and more. For more information, visit UFCVIPto view package details.





