Paindrainer’s digital medical device approved for a clinical study investigating its effect on brain activities

(MENAFN- Paindrainer ) MEDICON VILLAGE, LUND, SWEDEN – Paindrainer AB is pleased to announce the approval of a clinical study of the effect of Paindrainer's digital medical device on brain activities.

The Paindrainer digital medical device will be used to investigate how chronic pain is processed in the brain using Cleveland Clinic’s established brain scanning technology, as well as evaluate the correlation between users' logged data and objectively measured real world data through wearables. The study will be held at Cleveland Clinic in collaboration with Lund University.

“It is a unique opportunity and very encouraging that Paindrainer will be the digital medical device of choice in this significant study, investing how changes in EEG features are correlated with the reduction of chronic pain. In addition, correlation between users’ logged data and objectively measured data using wearables will be evaluated. This will be of great value as we explore the integration of wearables in coming versions of Paindrainer.”, says Erik Frick, CEO Paindrainer AB.

The Paindrainer® mobile application is the first evidence-based digital tool demonstrating improved quality of life for individuals living with chronic pain. The product is FDA registered as a Medical Device Class I. The solution is powered by leveraging advanced algorithms and is fully adaptive to each individual patient, featuring the unique proprietary 360o patient-centric approach. This approach provides guidance on how to achieve a personalized activity balance to reach an optimal functional level and alleviate pain.





