CMC Networks Launches CMC Marketplace to Simplify Connectivity Pricing, Automation and Service Procurement in Africa and the Middle East

Johannesburg, South Africa, 14th May 2024 – CMC Networks, a global Tier 1 service provider, has launched its CMC Marketplace platform to simplify on-demand connectivity pricing, automation and service procurement across Africa and the Middle East. It is the largest connectivity marketplace in the wholesale market for businesses operating in, or looking to enter these regions, with firm access pricing at over 10 million locations across 60 countries.



CMC Marketplace is an on-demand service catalogue that provides businesses with automated pricing and procurement for a wide range of network services. In addition to existing on-net locations, CMC Networks has enhanced the zone-based pricing logic of its marketplace platform to offer firm access pricing across key metros and cities. This includes all forms of CMC Networks’ Direct Internet Access (DIA) solution, including Silver, Gold and IP Premier.



“CMC Marketplace is a real game-changer for businesses looking to expand their capabilities across Africa and the Middle East,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks. “We've seen first-hand the challenges that international businesses face in these regions, and we're determined to make their lives easier. CMC Marketplace isn’t just a product, it’s a promise of smoother operations and greater transparency when dealing with connectivity pricing and procurement across the MEA region.”



CMC Marketplace is powered by Connectbase, digitising more reach in Africa and the Middle East than any other platform. It delivers a unique fabric of automation and execution in a first for the region. CMC Marketplace provides some of the world’s largest global telcos with service feasibility and pricing in the MEA region, accelerating time-to-market and simplifying business expansion. CMC Networks is continually expanding the number of solutions available via its marketplace, with VSAT satellite in the pipeline to launch in Q3 2024. It is also developing its MEF Sonata API for sell-side integrations, offering Carrier Ethernet and Internet Access to any buyers using Sonata APIs.



“The launch of our on-demand marketplace is another step forward in streamlining how organisations connect and do business in some of the fastest growing markets in the world,” said Geoff Dornan, CTO at CMC Networks. “CMC Networks’ widespread footprint across Africa and the Middle East is making it easier than ever for businesses to enter new markets and bring their services to a wider pool of customers. Our platform is all about keeping up with customers’ ever-changing connectivity needs, and we've got some exciting updates in the pipeline.”



CMC Networks has the largest pan-African network, servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 11 countries in the Middle East, plus regional hubs in key interconnect locations across Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific. CMC Marketplace provides both local and international customers with up-to-date insights into the connectivity landscape across MEA, and seamless service procurement from anywhere in the world.



