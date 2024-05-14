Egyptian leader leads inauguration of future of Egypt project for sustainable agriculture

(MENAFN) On Monday, Egyptian Leader Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi presided over the inauguration of the harvest season for the Future of Egypt Project for Sustainable Agriculture, as reported by the state-run Ahram Online news website. This project, encompassing an expansive area of over 1.05 million feddans (approximately 1.09 acres), constitutes a crucial component of Egypt's ambitious agricultural endeavor known as the New Delta project.



The overarching goal of the New Delta project is to bolster Egypt's agricultural sector by achieving self-sufficiency in strategic crops and generating surplus food for export. With a target of reclaiming 4.5 million feddans (approximately 4.67 million acres) of land for cultivation by 2027, the project represents a monumental effort to enhance agricultural productivity and stimulate economic growth.



Official data reveals that significant progress has already been made, with 800,000 feddans (approximately 830,400 acres) of land reclaimed across Egypt under the New Delta project, resulting in the creation of 2.5 million jobs. These initiatives are integral to sustaining Egypt's agricultural sector, which contributes 15 percent to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and employs a quarter of the total workforce. In 2023 alone, agricultural exports generated a substantial revenue of 9 billion U.S. dollars, underscoring the sector's pivotal role in the country's economy.



During the inauguration ceremony, Leader Sisi underscored the pressing issue of water scarcity in Egypt and emphasized the need for advanced irrigation and agricultural techniques to conserve water resources. Notably, significant investments, totaling 190 billion Egyptian pounds (approximately 4.04 billion U.S. dollars), have been directed towards the construction of water treatment plants for agricultural use.



In conjunction with the inauguration of the Future of Egypt Project for Sustainable Agriculture, Leader Sisi also inaugurated the first phase of an industrial zone dedicated to agricultural industries.

