Hamas announces high death toll in Gaza war

(MENAFN) The Hamas Ministry of Health has provided an alarming update on the casualties resulting from the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip. According to the ministry's statement released on Tuesday, the death toll has climbed to 35,173 since October 7. Within the span of just 24 hours, at least 82 fatalities were recorded, bringing the total number of wounded individuals to 79,061 since the commencement of hostilities more than seven months ago.



The intensification of violence has prompted a mass exodus from the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, with approximately 360,000 people fleeing since the issuance of evacuation orders by the Israeli army a week prior, as reported by UN figures. The dire situation has left many displaced individuals with no refuge, amplifying calls for an immediate ceasefire to ensure their safety.



Rafah, already burdened with internally displaced persons, now stands as a focal point in the conflict, representing a stronghold for the Palestinian Hamas movement. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has underscored the urgency of the situation, emphasizing the critical need for a cessation of hostilities to alleviate the suffering of civilians caught in the crossfire.



In addition to Rafah, northern Gaza has also witnessed escalating violence, with ongoing bombings and further evacuation orders exacerbating the displacement crisis and instilling fear among thousands of families. The military wing of Hamas has reported attacks on Israeli forces across various locations, including Rafah in the south, as well as the Jabalia refugee neighborhood and Zaytoun in northern Gaza.



As the conflict continues to escalate, humanitarian concerns mount, underscoring the pressing need for diplomatic efforts to bring about a lasting resolution and prevent further loss of life and displacement.

