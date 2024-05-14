UNRWA reveals mass displacement in Gaza amid current war

(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has issued a distressing update on the situation in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip. According to UNRWA, approximately 450,000 individuals have been forcibly displaced from Rafah since May 6, following evacuation orders issued by Israel. The agency emphasized the dire circumstances facing these displaced families, stating that they continue to seek safety amidst the ongoing conflict. Many are grappling with exhaustion, hunger, and fear as they navigate the tumultuous situation.



The conflict in Gaza has exacted a heavy toll on the civilian population, with local health officials reporting the deaths of more than 35,000 Palestinians, marking it as one of the bloodiest episodes in the history of the conflict. In response to a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7, approximately 1,200 Israelis lost their lives. The scale of displacement resulting from the conflict is staggering, with an estimated 1.7 million Palestinians—equivalent to three-quarters of the Strip's population—forced to flee their homes, often repeatedly. This figure surpasses the number of displaced individuals during and before the 1948 war, underscoring the severity of the current crisis.



Compounding the plight of those displaced, Israel has closed its borders, while Egypt has restricted the movement of Palestinians, citing concerns about exacerbating long-term refugee crises. The international community has vehemently opposed any mass expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, denouncing it as a violation of human rights. This stance contrasts with the views of certain far-right factions within the Israeli government, who advocate for what they term "voluntary migration" as a solution to the conflict. As the situation in Gaza continues to unfold, efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and facilitate a peaceful resolution remain imperative.

