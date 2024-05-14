Saudi Fakeeh Healthcare sets subscription price at maximum limit

(MENAFN) Saudi Fakeeh Healthcare Group, a prominent private hospital group in the Kingdom, has announced the final price of its initial public offering (IPO) through a filing on the stock exchange. The company revealed that it has set the price at 57.5 riyals per share, which aligns with the upper end of the indicative price range. This decision signifies confidence in the value of the company and reflects its strategic positioning within the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia.



With the final offering price established, Saudi Fakeeh Healthcare Group is estimated to attain a market value of approximately 13.3 billion riyals, equivalent to USD3.6 billion, upon its listing. Moreover, the total proceeds from the offering are projected to reach 2.9 billion riyals. This milestone marks a significant step for the company as it prepares to debut on the stock market, offering investors an opportunity to participate in its growth trajectory.



The IPO of Saudi Fakeeh Healthcare Group adds to a trend observed in the Saudi market over the past three years, characterized by an uptick in offerings from healthcare companies. Notable examples include Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospitals Group, Al Nahdi Medical Pharmacies Company, and Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Company. This trend underscores the increasing investor interest in the healthcare sector in Saudi Arabia, driven by factors such as population growth, rising healthcare expenditure, and the government's focus on improving healthcare infrastructure and services.



As Saudi Fakeeh Healthcare Group embarks on this significant milestone, it aims to leverage its established reputation, extensive network, and expertise in providing quality healthcare services to drive value for its shareholders and contribute to the advancement of the healthcare industry in the Kingdom.

