Yahsat Satellite Communications firm reveals strong Q1 performance

(MENAFN) Yahsat Satellite Communications Company has disclosed its financial results for the first quarter of the current year, showcasing a notable increase in revenues compared to the same period last year. Revenues reached 371 million dirhams, approximately USD101 million, marking a 1 percent rise. The company's EBITDA surged by an impressive 58 percent, amounting to 352 million dirhams, while net income nearly doubled, reaching 194 million dirhams.



This robust performance was driven by revenue growth in two key sectors of the company's operations. In the infrastructure sector, which constitutes the largest portion of Yahsat's business and serves the UAE government through a long-term contract ensuring stability and mitigating risks, revenues increased by 1 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the managed solutions sector, the company's second-largest revenue generator, witnessed a remarkable 19 percent growth in revenues. This sector primarily offers comprehensive satellite communications solutions to the UAE government and affiliated entities.



However, the Mobile Communications Solutions sector, which provides mobile satellite services utilizing the L-band frequency band, experienced a decline in revenues attributed to reduced equipment sales and service revenues. Similarly, the Data Solutions sector, albeit the smallest within the company, also faced a decrease in revenues due to a decline in subscriber numbers.



Yahsat's strong first-quarter performance underscores its resilience and adaptability amidst dynamic market conditions. The company's strategic focus on diversifying its revenue streams and serving key government clients has proven fruitful, evident in the significant growth achieved in certain sectors. As Yahsat continues to navigate the evolving landscape of satellite communications, its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions remains unwavering.

