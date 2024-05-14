'Women's Economic Identity In Governorates' Study Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) - Head of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for Women Empowerment and Minister of Social Development, Wafa Bani Mustafa, on Tuesday said investing in Economic Modernization Vision and its priorities increased women's economic participation and contributed to reduce unemployment rates.The minister's remarks came during the launching ceremony of a study, dubbed: "Women's Economic Identity in the Governorates," in cooperation with "Makanati, "Women's Economic Empowerment and Leadership Activity," affiliated with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).The minister noted results of the laborforce survey for the last quarter of 2023, which was implemented by Department of General Statistics, showed an increase in the economic participation rate of Jordanian females aged 15 years and over by 15.1%, compared to 14% for the same period in 2022.The government, she said, continues to enhance women's economic participation, as the launch of this study came within framework of investment in "promising" sectors in line with the economic identity of women in each governorate of the Kingdom.Additionally, Bani Mustafa pointed out that Jordan's ranking increased by 12.5 points from 46.9 per cent last year to 59.4 per cent this year in the World Bank's analysis within Women, Business and the Law (WBL) Report, driven by amendments to the Jordanian Labor Law.The minister said the government has demonstrated its "commitment" to enhance women's economic participation by incorporating women's empowerment policies and practices that prove their "effectiveness" in the private sector within the executive plan of Economic Modernization Vision.Meanwhile, Director of the USAID Mission in Jordan, Leslie Reed, said identifying and addressing obstacles that women face in all sectors is a necessity, adding that investing in women leads to growth and prosperity.Reed said launch of this study and USAID's partnership with Inter-Ministerial Committee for Women Empowerment, affirms importance of gender equality and the women's economic empowerment in Jordan.