Tourism Ministry: Sector Revenue Down 5.6% In 1St Quarter

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- The number of tourists in the first quarter of the year dropped by 9.7 percent, compared to the same period of 2023, due to regional turmoil, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.The drop in numbers sent revenues down 5.6 percent, the ministry said in its quarterly report, but the figures are well above its targets and expectations.The figures exceeded the ministry's targets for the first quarter by a ratio of 10.5 percent for tourist numbers and 2.3 percent for revenue, as well as the targets of the first quarter of 2019, the year for global performance measurement, the report showed.