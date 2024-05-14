Enemy Attacks Fire Station And Gas Distribution Point In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked a fire station and a gas distribution point in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the Chernihiv region.
This was reported on Facebook by the police of Chernihiv region, Ukrinform reports.
“On Monday, May 13, the enemy launched several drone strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities in one of the villages of the Novhorod-Siverskyi community. The building of the local fire station and a gas distribution point were damaged. Fortunately, people were not injured,” the statement said. Read also:
Three civilians injured as Russia hits Chernihiv
region with cluster munitions
As reported, yesterday, May 13, 30 houses were damaged and three people were injured during the shelling of the town of Snovsk in the Chernihiv region.
