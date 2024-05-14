General Staff: Russians Failed To Advance Towards Lyptsi, Neskuchne On Kharkiv Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seventy-three combat engagements occurred between Ukrainian and Russian forces on Tuesday, with Russian invaders being most active in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 13:00 on Tuesday, May 14, Ukrinform reports.

"Fighting is going on in almost all sectors of the front, with the greatest activity of the occupiers recorded in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors. Some 73 combat engagements have already occurred today," the update said.

According to the General Staff, in the Kharkiv region, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the area of Hlyboke-Slobozhanske, Shebekino-Vovchansk and Borysivka-Vesele and unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Lyptsi and Neskuchne."

In the Kupiansk sector, there were six combat clashes outside Synkivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka, and Miasozharivka.

On the Lyman axis, one combat clash was recorded near Ivanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the number of enemy attacks increased to eight. In particular, they were recorded in the area of Bakhmut-Novyi, Bakhmut-Klishchiivka, Odradivka-Klishchiivka, and Mykolaivka-Bila Hora. In addition, the Russians carried out two airstrikes.

The invaders are the most active in the Pokrovsk sector, with 24 attacks recorded today outside the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Yevhenivka and Netailove. Airstrikes were carried out near Vozdvyzhenka and Yevhenivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled six Russian attacks. The enemy operated in the area of Marinka-Heorhiievka and Slavne-Novomykhailivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian invaders launched four unsuccessful assaults near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Dnipro River sector, the invaders launched three attacks on Krynky. The enemy suffered losses. The invaders shelled the areas of Krynky, Tokarivka, Stanislav, Ivanivka, Tiahynka and Zmiivka with artillery.

The situation in the Siversk, Toretsk, Vremivka and Huliaipole sectors remains unchanged.

"Ukrainian warriors act resolutely and selflessly. They are doing everything to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory and are disrupting his plans," the General Staff said.