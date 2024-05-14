Two Volunteers Missing In Vovchansk As Reports Say They Were“Shot At” By Russian Troops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two volunteers went missing in the town of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region. According to witnesses, they were shot atby the Russian military.

That's according to Serhiy Bolvinov , head of the Kharkiv Regional Police Investigative Department, announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"These same days, while the fighting was going on for the town, two volunteers drove to Vovchansk in their own car to evacuate a local family. But they never reached the address as they went missing. We are already investigating the case, but unfortunately, according to tentative reports and data we have from witnesses, both were shot at by the Russian military. One of them is likely wounded and the other did not survive," the post says.

Bolvinov added that the witness in the case was also a victim of Russian war criminals.

"A 19-year-old boy came to Vovchansk to help his grandmother, he wanted to take his family out. While they were collecting her belongings, armed Russian soldiers broke into the house, stripped the boy and threw him into the basement. As he tried to flee, they opened fire on him. He miraculously survived, the Russians threatened to kill him and locked him up again. He was able to free himself only at night, after the soldiers left the house," said the head of the investigative department.

He added that the boy and his grandmother are now safe as they have been evacuated.

He also said that after a senior-age man in Vovchansk locked himself in his house during shelling and enemy attacks, Russian soldiers knocked on his door, and without waiting for him to open, started shooting through the door, shooting the man's finger off.

"Heavy shelling, KAB bombings targeting civilian households, and real atrocities wherever they managed to advance - the 'Russian world' is actively encroaching on Vovchansk. Their victims are civilians who just want to live their life," he emphasized.

According to him, the police are working – investigators, CSI expers, and other police officers are evacuating the locals and investigating the war crimes committed by the terrorist army.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two people were killed in Vovchansk community by enemy shelling: an 80-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man.

Photo: Serhiy Bolvinov/Facebook