EU Provided EUR 32B In Budget Support To Ukraine Since Feb 2022 Finance Ministry

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance , according to Ukrinform.

"We have been receiving strong support from the EU in all possible areas. The European Union is the largest donor of budgetary assistance to Ukraine - about EUR 32 billion since February 2022. Over the 10 years of russia's war against Ukraine, the EU's financial support has already reached more than EUR 37 billion. I would also like to highlight the important decision of the EU Council to approve the Ukraine Plan for 2024-2027. This will allow us to attract budgetary, investment and technical assistance totaling EUR 50 billion," Minister of Finance Sergii Marchenko said.

As reported, on May 14, the European Union's Economic and Financial Affairs Council endorsed the Ukraine Plan under the EU's Ukraine Facility for 2024-2027. Thus, the procedure for launching direct budget support under the first component of the Ukraine Facility is almost complete. Ukraine will soon receive EUR 1.9 billion after signing international agreements and taking measures to bring them into force.