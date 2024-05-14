EU Extends Duty-Free Trade With Ukraine For Another Year - Ministry Of Agrarian Policy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union has approved the decision to extend autonomous trade measures for Ukraine for another year, until June 5, 2025. For some types of agricultural products, separate requirements have been introduced, based on average export volumes for the second half of 2021-2023.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that the decision enters into force on June 6, 2024. This means that Ukraine will be able to continue exporting agricultural products to EU member states without quotas or duties.

"Some types of agricultural products - poultry meat, eggs, sugar, oats, cereals, corn, and honey - Ukraine will supply to the EU within the limits of average export volumes recorded in the second half of 2021 and during 2022-2023," the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 8, the EU countries and the European Parliament reached a tentative agreement to impose tougher restrictions on imports of certain agricultural products from Ukraine, including poultry, sugar, and corn.

In the first quarter of 2024, Ukraine's agri exports were down 4% year-on-year, amounting to $6.5 billion.