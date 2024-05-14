Baku Initiative Group Voices Concern About Arrests Of Kanaks And French Violence Against Civilians In New Caledonia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Baku Initiative Group expressed its deep concern regardingthe recent arrests and the curfew imposed by French authorities inNew Caledonia.

"The violence by French security forces against Kanaks unfoldedlast days has left many of us deeply troubled," the statementreads.

According to the statement, banning public gatherings andarresting pro-independence supporters is not a lasting solution, the Baku Initiative Group, urged the French Senate andNational Assembly to stop the illegal constitutional amendments inNew Caledonia. Further to the statement, the proposed changes aimto enlarge the electorate at the expense of non-Kanaks in apurposeful manner. This has rightly caused people'sdissatisfaction, including the protests and demonstrations.

Unfortunately, in New Caledonia, over proposed constitutionalamendments, French security forces have been mobilised and a curfewimposed after a general strike and protests in the capital city ofNoumea and surrounding settlements. As a result of clashes, 82Kanak civilians have been arrested by law enforcement agencies.

Recent proposed constitutional amendments without consideringthe opinion of the Kanak people, violence, and arrests againstcivilians who participated in peaceful strikes and protests havebeen accompanied by gross violations of various laws, includinghuman rights, freedom of expression, and in particular theinternational commitments of France.

"As Baku Initiative Group, we are deeply troubled by recentincidents that have taken place in the capital city of Noumea andsurrounding areas that have resulted in harm to life. It isimperative that law enforcement agencies respect for fundamentalhuman rights. The use of excessive force threatens the safety anddignity of all citizens.

We stand in solidarity with our Kanak friends and support theirfair struggle. We demand the French government take into accountthe decisions of the Kanak people. BIG advocates for peacefuldialogue, respect for human rights, and a fair resolution to theunderlying issues. The right to self-determination is fundamental,and we support those who seek a better and more decent future fortheir own people," the statement concludes.