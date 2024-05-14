UN staff lose life in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Deputy Spokesman for the United Nations, Farhan Haq, conveyed a somber announcement regarding a tragic incident in Rafah, Gaza. He revealed that a member of the United Nations security services had lost their life in an assault targeting their vehicle. Another member was injured in the attack. This marks the first time since the onset of the conflict in Gaza that an international staff member of the UN has been killed in the region.



Secretary-General António Guterres was deeply saddened upon learning of this loss. The incident occurred as the victims were en route to the European Hospital in Rafah. Haq emphasized the significance of this event, stating it as the first instance of an international casualty within the UN since the commencement of the Israeli offensive in Gaza, which was sparked by Hamas' unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7.



Haq reiterated the Secretary-General's condemnation of all assaults on UN personnel and stressed the imperative need for a thorough investigation into the incident. However, he refrained from disclosing further details, including the nationalities of the deceased and injured individuals.



The tragedy underscores the dangers faced by humanitarian workers in conflict zones and highlights the imperative for the international community to prioritize the safety and security of those serving in such capacities.



