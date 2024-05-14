EU Broadens Restrictive Measures Against Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 14 (KUNA) -- The European Council on Tuesday decided to broaden the scope of the EU framework for restrictive measures in view of Iranآ's military support of Russiaآ's war against Ukraine.

This framework, adopted in July 2023, currently prohibits the export of components used in the construction and production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) from the EU to Iran, and provides for travel restrictions and asset freeze measures against persons responsible for, supporting or involved in Iranآ's UAVآ's programme, the council said in a press release.

In view of Iranآ's continuing military support of Russiaآ's war against Ukraine as well as of non-state armed groups in the Middle East and the Red Sea region, and following the Iranian drone and missiles attacks against Israeli occupation on 13 April 2024, the Council decided that the EUآ's ability to impose restrictive measures will now cover not only UAVs, but missiles too.

The EU will now be able to target persons and entities supplying, selling or otherwise being involved in transferring Iranآ's missiles and UAVs in support of Russiaآ's war of against Ukraine, used by armed groups and entities to undermine peace and security in the Middle-East and the Red Sea region, or in breach of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2216 (2015), it said.

Those targeted will be subject to an asset freeze and travel ban to the European Union. Additionally, the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of natural or legal persons, entities or bodies listed is prohibited, it added

Furthermore, it will be prohibited to export further components used in the development and production of UAVs from the EU to Iran, it noted. (end)

