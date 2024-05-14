Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA -- The preparatory ministerial meeting for the 33rd Arab Summit, due on Thursday, kick-starts in Manama with conferees set to examine the summit draft agenda that addresses issues related to joint action and various topics, namely Palestine.
KUWAIT -- The European Council decides to broaden the scope of the EU framework for restrictive measures in view of Iran's military support of Russia's war against Ukraine.
TOKYO -- The US says that its bilateral and trilateral relationships with South Korea and Japan would help enhance prosperity and security for all parties in the Indo-Pacific, Yonhap News Agency reports.
WASHINGTON -- United States President Joe Biden signs a law, which prohibits the importation of un-irradiated, low-enriched uranium that is produced in the Russian Federation or by a Russian entity. (end)
