Sultan Of Oman Returns To Muscat After Kuwait's State Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, May 14 (KUNA) -- Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq returned to Muscat Tuesday after a two-day state visit to Kuwait. During the visit, Sultan Haitham and His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah touched bilateral ties and boosting cooperation between the two countries, said Oman's news agency. (end) nfa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.