UK Summons Chinese Ambassador Following Espionage Allegations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 14 (KUNA) -- The British Foreign Ministry confirmed Tuesday that they have summoned the Chinese Ambassador Zheng Zeguang in protest of what they believe to be Chinese interference through cyberattacks and espionage.

The Ministry revealed in a press statement that the Chinese ambassador was informed that the recent pattern of behavior directed by China against the United Kingdom is unacceptable.

The summons came the day after three people were charged with offences under the National Security Act as part of an investigation led by officers from the Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command. (end)

