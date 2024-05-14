Sudden Billboard Collapse In India Kills 14, Injures 74

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Local authorities in India announced that as a result of the sudden collapse of an advertising billboard in Mumbai, 14 people were killed and 74 others were injured.

According to local officials, the billboard collapsed due to strong winds and heavy rainfall recently.

The billboard collapsed late on Monday, May 12, onto some houses and a gas station next to a busy road in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar.

Meanwhile, some media reported that this banner's height was 100 meters at the time of this incident.

Based on reports, many were trapped under the debris, and rescue operations continued until the early hours of Tuesday. The authorities of this country emphasize that there is still a possibility of an increase in the casualty figures.

