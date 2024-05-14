Arvind Kejriwal To Take Strict Action After Bibhav Kumar 'Misbehaved' With Swati Maliwal: Sanjay Singh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal PS Bibhav Kumar \"misbehaved\" with AAP RS MP Swati Maliwal on Monday at the CM's residence and the AAP supremo will take strict action in the matter, party leader Sanjay Singh said a press conference on Tuesday, Singh said it is a \"condemnable incident\".\"Yesterday, Maliwal had gone to meet Arvind Kejriwal at his residence. While she was waiting to meet him in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar misbehaved with her. This is a highly condemnable incident. Kejriwal has taken cognizance of it and will take strict action in the incident,\" he added on Monday went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff \"assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said READ: Swati Maliwal 'assaulted' inside Arvind Kejriwal's house: 2 PCR calls made, no complaint – What we know so farPolice have not yet received a formal complaint READ: Swati Maliwal 'assaulted' inside Arvind Kejriwal's house: 2 PCR calls made, no complaint – What we know so far

