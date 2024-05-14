Latin American Millionaires On The Move

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Political instability, social advantages, and opportunities to invest in stable economies are driving Latin American millionaires to migrate.



High-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) from Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are among those seeking better economic climates.



Henley & Partners reports that global millionaire migration is at its highest rate since 2013. An estimated 128,000 HNWIs will move this year, up from 122,000 in 2023.



Brazil saw 1,200 millionaire departures in 2023, followed by Mexico with 700, Argentina with 200, and Colombia and Chile with 100 each.







This trend highlights a significant shift in wealth distribution and economic influence.



Countries receiving the most millionaires include Australia (5,200), the United Arab Emirates (4,500), Singapore (3,200), and the United States (2,100).



These countries attract wealthy individuals with formal investment and migration programs and favorable economic conditions.



In contrast, no Latin American countries are among the top destinations for these migrants.



Tax burdens are a significant driver of this migration, according to Andrew Amoils, head of research at New World Wealth.



Capital gains and inheritance taxes are particularly impactful for wealthy individuals.



Additionally, job opportunities, financial security, healthcare, and lifestyle factors play crucial roles in their decision-making process.



Many millionaires are wary of the political trajectories in their home countries, fearing potential tax increases or asset nationalization.



They seek stability in established democracies where they believe their assets are safer.

Global Migration of Millionaires

The United States, Portugal, and Spain are popular destinations for Latin American millionaires due to their stable environments.



Preferred destinations for these migrating families include Australia, the UAE, Singapore, the United States, and Switzerland.



These countries offer opportunities to invest in luxury real estate, providing both personal and commercial benefits.



The trend indicates a global shift as millionaires seek favorable conditions to preserve and grow their wealth.



Wealth management services are crucial for these individuals, focusing on strategies to preserve wealth and minimize taxes.



Investment services must offer access to a wide range of opportunities, from private credit to real estate and alternative strategies.



Long-term planning, including intergenerational wealth transfers and charitable planning, is essential.



The migration of millionaires has significant implications for global wealth distribution. It influences economic policies and investment trends.



Understanding these movements helps anticipate changes in global economic landscapes and the evolving needs of high-net-worth individuals.

