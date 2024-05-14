Israel looms over probability of full-scale invasion of Rafah

(MENAFN) For months, Israel has been looming over the possibility of a full-scale invasion of Rafah, a city in Gaza, while the United States government has been criticized for its inconsistent stance and failure to exert significant pressure on Israel to seek a peaceful resolution. Despite belated warnings from the Biden administration and calls for a ceasefire, the United States response has been characterized by vacillation, leaving the situation in a state of flux.



On May 6, hopes for a respite surged when Hamas publicly declared its acceptance of a ceasefire proposal, prompting scenes of jubilation across Gaza. However, these hopes were swiftly dashed as the Israeli government staunchly rejected any agreement and reiterated its intent to proceed with a ground operation in Rafah, disregarding objections from the United States.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's uncompromising stance, encapsulated in his assertion that "the day after is the day after Hamas. All of Hamas," underscores the entrenched positions on both sides, making the prospect of a ceasefire seem increasingly elusive.



Despite the Israeli military's capture of the Rafah Crossing and the loss of civilian lives resulting from extensive bombings, Israel purportedly dispatched a delegation to Cairo to explore ceasefire possibilities. Interestingly, it later emerged that the ceasefire proposal accepted by Hamas closely mirrored one crafted by the CIA and Israeli intelligence, a development hailed by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken as a "strong proposal."



The convoluted dynamics between Israel, Hamas, and the United States government reflect the complexities of the region's geopolitical landscape and the challenges in achieving lasting peace. As diplomatic efforts continue to falter and the specter of further violence looms, the urgency of a concerted international response to de-escalate tensions in Rafah becomes ever more pressing.

