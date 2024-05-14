Danish Premier unveils timeline for first F-16 transfer to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a recent joint press conference held in Stockholm alongside leaders from Nordic nations and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen revealed a pivotal development in support of Ukraine's defense against Russian aggression. Frederiksen disclosed that the first delivery of United States-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine is imminent, with a batch of five aircraft set to arrive "in the coming month."



Denmark, as part of a coalition commitment made last year, has pledged to supply 19 F-16s to Ukraine, while the Netherlands has promised an additional 24. Frederiksen emphasized the urgency of bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities, particularly in light of the ongoing Russian advance in the Donbass and Kharkov Region. She underscored the critical need for air defense systems, attributing Ukrainian losses partly to the absence of adequate defenses against aerial threats.



During the press conference, Frederiksen reiterated her call for Western nations to contribute not only F-16s but also urgently needed ammunition and air defense systems to Ukraine. She characterized the conflict in Ukraine as the "top priority" for both the European Union and NATO, denouncing Moscow's actions as "hybrid attacks and operations on NATO soil," which she deemed "extremely concerning."



The Danish Prime Minister's announcement marks a significant step forward in international efforts to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. As tensions escalate and the conflict intensifies, the provision of F-16s and other military assistance underscores the solidarity of Western nations in standing with Ukraine against external threats.

