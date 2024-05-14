Jordan's mobile phone imports rise amid evolving market dynamics

(MENAFN) Recent data reveals a notable surge in Jordan's imports of cell phone devices during the initial months of 2024, with approximately 628 thousand devices imported, amounting to a total value of around 51 million dinars. This uptick in imports represents a significant increase in numbers compared to the previous year, 2023, which saw the import of roughly 521 thousand devices valued at 53 million dinars.



Ahmed Alloush, the head of the Al-Ruya Association for Investors of Cellular Devices and Accessories, commented on these figures, emphasizing that they mirror the market's response to burgeoning consumer demands. Notably, Jordan's local market exhibits a diverse array of available devices tailored to cater to various consumer segments, reflecting the evolving preferences and needs of the populace.



However, amidst the overall growth in imports, Alloush highlighted a recent downturn in sales volume over the past six months, attributing it to a decrease in consumers' purchasing power, as reported by the Jordanian News Agency, Petra. This economic factor has evidently influenced consumer behavior and spending patterns in the market.



Furthermore, Alloush underscored noteworthy shifts in market shares among manufacturers, with China experiencing a slight uptick in its share, while South Korea's market share remained relatively stable without significant fluctuations. These observations indicate the dynamic nature of the cell phone market in Jordan, where factors such as consumer purchasing power and evolving preferences continue to shape the landscape and influence industry dynamics.

