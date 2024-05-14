Celebrating Emerald Month With New Faberg X Gemfields Colours Of Love Creations

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) In celebration of May's birthstone, the emerald, Faberg has introduced a capsule collection of new, unique creations to its Colours of Love collection, in collaboration with Gemfields.

Faberg has introduced a collection of one-off creations which spotlight Gemfields' Zambian emeralds, with each piece set in 18k gold. The capsule collection includes a selection of earrings and rings, and has been complemented with white diamonds.

A 7.06 carat oval cut Gemfields Zambian emerald set in 18k yellow and white gold. The emerald is surrounded by two pear shaped white diamonds and 40 round brilliant cut white diamonds are set on the underside of the ring shank, with a hidden ruby set to the inside of the ring.

Featuring two pear cut Gemfields Zambian emeralds with a total weight of 19.48 carats, set in 18k yellow and white gold. Each earring features a round white rose cut white diamond.

Featuring a 2.48 carat emerald cut Gemfields Zambian emerald set in 18k white gold. The emerald is surrounded by four baguette cut diamonds. In keeping with Faberg's penchant for surprise, a round Gemfields Mozambican ruby is set on the inside of the ring band.