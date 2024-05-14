New Caledonians Protest French Expansionism That Bends Constitution

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Protests in New Caledonia, a French colony, are growing day byday. The latest protests started on Monday, before a scheduledTuesday vote in the French Parliament on a change to NewCaledonia's Constitution that would expand French citizens'eligibility to vote in provincial elections. Pro-independenceactivists in the territory who objected to this are worried aboutFrance's plan to expand again in power. For this reason, the peopledemanding their freedom as a whole stand up and demand that theisland be freed from the influence of France and that the amendmentto the constitution be removed.

Concerned about this, authorities in the French-ruled Pacificisland of New Caledonia shut down the international airport,imposed a curfew in the capital, and called for policereinforcements after protests rose over the territory's votingsystem.







Azernews reports, citing foreign news agencies,that rioters were still active on Tuesday, around an hour beforethe start of a curfew, as local state official High CommissionerLouis Le Franc told BFM TV.

Note that the protests on the territory intensified whenlawmakers in France's National Assembly discussed a draft law tochange New Caledonia's voting statutes, with a final vote scheduledlater on Tuesday.

The proposed changes would allow French residents who have livedin New Caledonia for 10 years to vote in provincial elections - amove local leaders fear will dilute the vote of indigenousKanak.

One of five island territories spanning the Indo-Pacific held byFrance, New Caledonia is rich in natural resources and is thecentrepiece of French President Emmanuel Macron's plan to increaseParis's influence in the Pacific.

Besides, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on X that theproposed new election rules were "a moral duty for those whobelieve in democracy", but should not stand in the way of attemptsto reach a larger political agreement.

It should be recalled that at the 6th World Forum onIntercultural Dialogue, which took place recently in Baku, Frenchcolonialism was also discussed and condemned by the participants ofthe international conference as one of the most shameful realitiesof the 21st century.

In his address, the head of state, Ilham Aliyev, emphasised thatthe policy of colonialism continued today by countries thatconsider themselves to be the most influential in the politicalarena, especially in Europe, is inadmissible. During thechairmanship of the Azerbaijan to Non-Aligned Movement, itrepeatedly touched on this issue and called on the world communityto fight together against colonialism, the most embarrassingproblem of the 21st century.

“We speak for international law, and today, in the 21st century,we cannot afford to allow some big European countries to continuecolonising other peoples. This is absolutely unacceptable. When weraise our voice nationally, and previously as the chair of NAM,it's not because we are acting against any country. It's justbecause we defend justice and international law.

The world should not turn a blind eye to this disgustingpractice of neo-colonialism, which is leading to forcefulassimilation. Forceful assimilation of more than ten Frenchoverseas territories is absolutely unacceptable and must bestopped,” the president said.

France, lecturing the world about democracy, is today oppressingthe people of New Caledonia under the baton of the police andforcing people to accept laws in their favour. Unfortunately, theworld is silent on this; by putting the issue of real human rightsviolations aside, which takes place in the centre of the world, itbrings up the so-called Armenian tales and not serious issues fordiscussion in the European Parliament. It is clear that France andthose who support it accept the principles of democracy in thisform and apply them by force to the oppressed nations, like in NewCaledonia.