Russian Shelling Kills Two People In Vovchansk Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the Vovchansk community in the Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, killing an 80-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of hostilities, two locals were killed in the Vovchansk community of the Chuhuiv district on May 14. An 80-year-old woman was killed in enemy shelling that occurred in the town of Vovchansk at 11:55. A private house caught fire. In the village of Hatyshche, an 83-year-old civilian died after suffering a shrapnel wound," the post said.

Pentagon: Russian offensive on Kharkiv region was not unexpected

He added that the occupiers continued to use all types of weapons against civilians.

Earlier reports said that Russian invaders had stepped up attacks on the Vovchansk community using guided aerial bombs.