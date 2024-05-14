(MENAFN) In a significant shift, Russian forces have reportedly entered a military base in Niger where American troops were stationed, signaling a departure from the Sahel state's previous policies. This development coincides with the United States' decision to fully withdraw its troops from Niger and relocate military personnel from Chad, prompting questions about the termination of the security agreement between Niger and the United States in March.



The termination of the security agreement reflects a broader shift in diplomatic relations between African nations and the West, challenging the longstanding perception of Western superiority over African states. Rooted in historical legacies of slavery, racism, and colonialism, this perception has been perpetuated by military interventions, economic exploitation, and geopolitical hegemony.



However, the rise of African leaders like Assimi Goïta, Ibrahim Traoré, and Abdourahamane Tiani in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger signals a new era of African agency and emancipation. These leaders, representing the new Alliance of Sahelian States (AES), are actively engaged in empowering African peoples and reshaping international relations in a truly multipolar world.



The termination of security agreements and the emergence of alliances like the AES underscore Africa's determination to assert its sovereignty and pursue partnerships based on mutual respect and equality. This shift has far-reaching implications for the geopolitical landscape of West Africa and reflects the ongoing legacy of NATO's disastrous intervention in Libya, which continues to reverberate across the region.

MENAFN14052024000045015687ID1108210604