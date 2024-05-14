African country inks defense agreement with Russia

(MENAFN) Sao Tome and Principe, a small African island nation, has solidified its military ties with Russia through the signing of a defense agreement, as revealed in a document released on Moscow's legal information platform on Sunday.



The accord, formalized during negotiations held in St. Petersburg on April 24 and enacted on May 5, is geared towards bolstering peace and stability on an international scale, as outlined in the published file.



Under the terms of this long-term partnership, Moscow and Sao Tome and Principe will engage in reciprocal exchanges of expertise across various domains, including joint military training, armed forces recruitment, and support for troop engineering initiatives.



Of notable emphasis is the commitment to collaborative efforts aimed at combating regional and global terrorism, with both parties pledging to share critical information and knowledge in this endeavor.



The signing of this agreement follows the approval of a security cooperation draft between Russia and Sao Tome and Principe by the Russian government in November, signaling a deeper commitment to fostering mutual defense interests.



Speaking on the sidelines of the 12th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, Jorge Amado, the defense minister of Sao Tome and Principe, commended Moscow's proactive stance in the global fight against extremist violence. Amado underscored the island nation's belief that strategic collaborations with Russia and other friendly nations hold the key to addressing prevailing global security challenges effectively.



This development aligns with Moscow's broader strategy of bolstering engagements with African countries across multiple sectors, particularly in defense. Notably, military authorities in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have lauded Russia's reliability as a security partner, opting to forge defense alliances following the cessation of military ties with France. These former French colonies, situated in the Sahel region, have joined forces with Russia to confront jihadist insurgencies, citing perceived inadequacies in Western intervention efforts.

MENAFN14052024000045015687ID1108210589