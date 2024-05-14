India's wholesale price index records 1.26 percent increase in April

(MENAFN) India's wholesale price index (WPI) experienced a 1.26 percent rise in April, according to data unveiled by the Federal Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday. The ministry's statement highlighted that the annual inflation rate, as indicated by the all-India WPI figure, stood at 1.26 percent in April 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. This upward trajectory in inflation is attributed primarily to increases in the prices of various commodities, including food articles, electricity, crude petroleum, natural gas, and manufactured food products, among others.



The statement elucidated that the WPI serves as a key gauge of price movements in the wholesale market, with fluctuations largely driven by significant shifts in commodity prices on a global scale. In this context, the April WPI figures underscore the influence of both domestic and international factors on India's inflationary landscape.



Of particular note is the significant uptick in WPI food inflation, which surged from 4.65 percent in March to 5.52 percent in April. Meanwhile, the index for manufactured products witnessed a modest increase of 0.50 percent, reaching 140.8 in April compared to 140.1 in March. Additionally, the index for primary articles recorded a notable rise of 1.97 percent, climbing to 186.7 in April from 183.1 in March.



Conversely, the index for the fuel and power group experienced a marginal decline of 0.26 percent, dropping to 154.8 in April from 155.2 in March. These fluctuations across various segments of the WPI highlight the complex interplay of factors shaping India's inflationary trends and underscore the importance of closely monitoring price movements to inform economic policies and decision-making.

