Afghan authorities intercept 125 kg of illicit drugs, arrest 2 smugglers

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Kabul police headquarters issued a report detailing the outcome of an anti-drug operation conducted in the capital city of Afghanistan. According to the official statement shared on social media platforms, law enforcement officials successfully intercepted illicit drugs during the operation.



The confiscated contraband, comprising 125 kilograms of hashish, was discovered within Police District 5 of Kabul. This significant seizure underscores the persistent efforts of Afghan authorities to combat drug trafficking and disrupt the illegal narcotics trade within the country.



As part of the operation, two individuals believed to be involved in the trafficking of the seized drugs were apprehended by law enforcement personnel. The identities of the suspects were not disclosed in the report. However, it was noted that their cases have been referred to relevant departments for further investigation.



The investigation into the arrested individuals aims to uncover additional details about the drug smuggling network and its operations. Initial indications suggest that the smugglers intended to transport the illegal drugs through Kabul, potentially from the western regions to the eastern parts of Afghanistan. This revelation underscores the challenges faced by authorities in curbing the flow of narcotics across different regions of the country.

