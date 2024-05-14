AI affects global labor market

(MENAFN) Kristalina Georgieva, Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has likened the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the global labor market to a "tsunami." Speaking at a conference in Zurich organized by the Swiss Institute for International Studies, Georgieva highlighted the far-reaching implications of AI, asserting that it is poised to affect a significant portion of jobs worldwide. Specifically, she noted that advanced economies could witness alterations in approximately 60 percent of job roles, while the impact is expected to extend to 40 percent of job opportunities globally within the next two years.



Expressing a sense of urgency, Georgieva emphasized the need for swift preparations to equip individuals and organizations for the impending changes brought about by AI. While acknowledging the potential for AI to enhance productivity substantially, she cautioned against its potential to exacerbate misinformation and widen societal inequalities.



Georgieva also touched upon the evolving landscape of the global economy, characterizing it as increasingly susceptible to shocks. Citing recent events such as the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the conflict in Ukraine, she underscored the heightened vulnerability of economies to external disruptions. Despite these challenges, Georgieva expressed confidence in the resilience of the global economy, noting that while more shocks are anticipated, particularly in light of the climate crisis, economies have demonstrated remarkable resilience.



Refuting concerns of a global recession, Georgieva highlighted positive trends such as the declining inflation rates observed across various economies. She noted that despite initial fears of widespread recession, such outcomes have not materialized. Georgieva's remarks underscore the complex interplay between technological advancements, economic resilience, and the imperative for proactive measures to mitigate the potential adverse impacts of AI on the labor market and society at large.

