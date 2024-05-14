European stocks hold steady as investors await US inflation data, Fed Reserve Chairman comments

(MENAFN) European stock markets saw little change on Tuesday as investors adopted a cautious stance while awaiting crucial US inflation data and comments from Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Notably, shares of Delivery Hero surged following the announcement of the sale of its Foodpanda subsidiary in Taiwan to Uber, injecting some activity into an otherwise subdued market.



The European STOXX 600 index remained largely stable throughout the morning session, maintaining its position as investors awaited further developments. Attention is particularly focused on Powell's remarks, scheduled for later in the day, as he addresses the economic outlook and potential policy measures by the Federal Reserve. This anticipation is heightened by the impending release of the US Producer Price Index data, which will provide insights into inflationary pressures within the economy.



The upcoming release of the Consumer Price Index data, scheduled for Wednesday, further adds to the uncertainty as investors seek to gauge the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rate adjustments in response to evolving economic conditions. With market participants closely monitoring these indicators, the atmosphere in European markets remains cautious, with investors keen to decipher the Federal Reserve's expectations and their potential implications for monetary policy moving forward.

MENAFN14052024000045015682ID1108210529