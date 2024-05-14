U.S. reveals increased tariffs on Chinese imports in bid to protect U.S. industries

(MENAFN) In a move signaling a tougher stance on trade relations with China, the administration of US President Joe Biden unveiled stringent new tariff rates on Tuesday, targeting approximately USD18 billion worth of Chinese imports. The White House asserted that the escalation of tariffs is imperative to shield American industries from what it perceives as unfair competition in the global marketplace. This announcement comes against the backdrop of a heated electoral contest between President Biden and his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, with both candidates vying to demonstrate their resolve in dealing with China.



The implementation of these tariffs is strategically structured to minimize potential inflationary repercussions, a concern that has often accompanied tariff escalations in the past. President Biden's administration has emphasized the targeted nature of these tariffs, aiming to mitigate any adverse effects on consumer prices or overall inflationary pressures within the US economy.



Under the newly unveiled tariff regime, President Biden plans to gradually increase tariffs on specific imported Chinese goods. Notably, tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles will undergo a four-fold increase, climbing from 25 percent to 100 percent, beginning this year. Moreover, import duties on Chinese solar cells are slated to double, rising from 25 percent to 50 percent, while tariffs on select Chinese steel and aluminum imports will witness a significant surge, soaring from the current rate of 7.5 percent to 25 percent.



These tariff hikes underscore President Biden's commitment to addressing what his administration perceives as unfair trade practices and safeguarding the interests of American industries. The targeted approach aims to exert pressure on China while minimizing any potential negative repercussions on domestic consumers and businesses.

MENAFN14052024000045015682ID1108210513