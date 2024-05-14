Interior Minister Meets UN Peacekeeping Chief

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met with HE Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations at the United Nations, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed various topics of mutual interest and reviewed the ongoing partnership between the State of Qatar and the United Nations, exploring ways to further support and develop it. Additionally, they addressed the support for international and UN efforts aimed at achieving peace, regional developments, and the contribution of UN peacekeeping forces to regional security and stability.
